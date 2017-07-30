Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
Well, hello there! What would you do if a shark hitched a ride on your boat? These horrified fishermen faced the real life challenge. After the fishermen cut the shark free, it appears to slip into the water and swim away. USA TODAY
WUSA 12:02 PM. CDT July 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Payton: Sunday Saints practice was missing some intensityJul 30, 2017, 3:10 p.m.
-
Victims beaten, robbed in three separate crimes…Jul 30, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
-
LSU working to get tiger mascot by start of football seasonJul 30, 2017, 11:05 a.m.