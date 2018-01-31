Sitting out Super Bowl, Clydesdales get special online commercial from Budweiser

INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: The Budweiser Clydesdales are seen during day 2 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Photo: David McNew, 2017 Getty Images)

The Clydesdales are not on Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad this year. But — no worries — you can see them online should you have a hankering for horses.

The online commercial, titled “Beer Country,” will run on TV in the days after the Super Bowl. But Anheuser-Busch put it up on its social channels today because, well, some people really like the Clydesdales, whether or not they’re ever quaffed a beer.

“The Clydesdales are, and always will be, a big part of Budweiser’s history,” Ricardo Marques, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing, told USA TODAY Sports by email. “They’re not only part of our family, but our fans’ too. And each year we hear the request for more Clydesdales, so we created this special film to honor them.”

Eight Clydesdales are featured in the ad — Alex, Stan, Lad, Dewey, Ace, Rascal, Rip and Pee Wee. Locations featured include the Grand Canyon, Lincoln Memorial, Brooklyn Bridge, California coast and Austin, Texas — plus the Gateway Arch and Bud’s brewery in St. Louis.

“Using the Budweiser Clydesdales as our storytellers, we took off on an all-American odyssey, spotlighting the best of our nation,” Khaleed Juma, creative director of Mosaic, the agency that made the spot, said in a statement.

Budweiser has about 170 Clydesdales that live across the country. Each weighs nearly 2,000 pounds and stands about six-feet tall at the shoulder. And, if you just can’t get enough, Budweiser’s Facebook and Twitter pages will show some of the horses live on a “Clydesdale Cam” on Super Sunday for a second time.

The Budweiser ad that will run during the Super Bowl is about the company’s program for providing clean drinking water for communities hit by natural disasters.

