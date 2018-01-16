WWL
Suspected meteor shakes houses across metro Detroit

TEGNA 8:42 PM. CST January 16, 2018

It sounded like thunder, shaking houses across metro Detroit at roughly 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service for Detroit posted a since-deleted reply on Twitter at 8:25 p.m.: "No lightning was detected. Appears to have been a meteor." 

Multiple images were posted of night skies being lit up, as social media is abuzz with people reporting what they saw or heard.

 

Contact Robert Allen on Twitter @rallenMI or rallen@freepress.com.  

