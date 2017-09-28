Broadway celebration planned for 'Mean Girls Day'

Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman, and Ashley Park play "The Plastics" in Mean Girls the musical. (Photo: Mean Girls the musical)

NEW YORK CITY - In the world of Mean Girls fandom, October 3rd sets itself apart.

So it's no surprise the Broadway-bound musical based on the hit 2004 comedy has picked that day for a special fan celebration in New York City.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3 tickets for the show's Broadway premiere go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. And from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. they'll be celebrating with giveaways, special guest appearances, and even cheese fries at the August Wilson Theatre.

Broadway previews begin March 12, 2018 after the show premieres at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C., during a 5-week run. The Mean Girls musical creative team includes comedian Tina Fey, lyricist Nell Benjamin, composer Jeff Richmond, and director Casey Nicholaw.

