Trump announces new sanctions on North Korea in executive order

US President Donald Trump waits for a meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly September 21, 2017 in New York City.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that would enable the United States to sanction individual companies and institutions that finance trade with North Korea.

Trump made the announcement Thursday during a working luncheon with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump said the measure would also disrupt other trade avenues for North Korea in efforts to halt its nuclear weapons program.

The president said "tolerance for this disgraceful practice must end now."

He also saluted China's central bank for what he said was a move to stop its banks from trading with North Korea. That development was reported by Reuters Thursday.

The move comes just days after Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend the U.S. or its allies.

