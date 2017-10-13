WWL
Trump said he met with the president of the Virgin Islands-- but that's him

While offering support to hurricane victims, President Trump incorrectly said he met with the "president of the Virgin Islands." He actually met with the governor. Video courtesy of the Associated Press.

Megan Yoder, TEGNA 4:28 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

During an address to conservative voters Tuesday, President Trump said he met with the "president of the Virgin Islands." 

There's just one problem-- that's him.

"I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the president of the Virgin Islands," he said while offering support to hurricane victims at the Values Voter Summit.

 Trump did, however, meet with the governor of the Virgin Islands, Kenneth Mapp.

In all likelihood, the president was referring to Mapp. Nonetheless, the faux pas elicited some ire online. 

