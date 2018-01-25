Trump team unveils new immigration framework with path to citizenship for DREAMers

US President Donald Trump is pictured during a bilateral meeting with Israel's Prime Minister on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, eastern Switzerland, on January 25, 2018. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

WASHINGTON - A White House proposal on immigration will contain a path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million young people brought into the United States as children as part of a package that also includes $25 billion for a border wall and other security measures.

The Trump plan would also include a massive cut in family-based immigration and the end to a diversity visa lottery system that gives preferences to immigrants from under-represented countries, according to a White House briefing for congressional staff hosted by President Trump's senior adviser for policy Stephen Miller.

The proposal is designed to win 60 Senate votes and break a potential filibuster that could trigger another government shutdown next month, Miller said on the call, to which USA TODAY obtained access. .

The path to citizenship has been among the most contentious issue in the immigration debate over the last decade, and Trump himself has taken inconsistent positions on it. But in an impromptu group interview with reporters Wednesday, the president said he's willing to consider citizenship for so-called DREAMers who came to the United States as children.

"If they do a great job, I think it's a nice thing to have the incentive of, after a period of years, being able to become a citizen," Trump said. That period would be 10 to 12 years, Trump said.

The plan addresses four issues that the White House has insisted be included in any immigration fix:

► DREAMers. The bill would provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The number of immigrants who could qualify would be larger than the group protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. That program covered nearly 800,000 people, but Miller said the new plan could affect up to 1.8 million people –which is "substantially larger than the DACA population."

The immigrants who would be eligible to apply for citizenship may face a process that could take 10-12 years, according to Trump. "We're going to morph into it," Trump told reporters. "I think it's a nice thing to have the incentive of, after a period of years, being able to become a citizen."

► Border security. The White House has proposed a $25 billion "trust fund" to build at least parts of a wall along the United States-Mexico border.

While the wall has been a sticking point for congressional Democrats, Trump said Wednesday, "if you don't have a wall, you don't have DACA."

The plans also calls for other security enhancements at both the southern and northern borders

► Chain migration: The plan would restrict the practice to "nuclear families," namely spouses and minor children.

► Visa lottery. It would end what critics call the "visa lottery," and devote those slots to fill in the family-based and high-skilled visa backlog. After those slots are filled, the visa lottery would end completely, Miller said.

