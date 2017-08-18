Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White House

Steve Bannon meets guests before U.S. President Donald Trump participated in a listening session with manufacturing CEOs in the State Dining Room of the White House February 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

Steve Bannon is leaving his post as senior adviser on Friday, according to the White House, ending a turbulent tenure for the hardline immigration and economic nationalist who clashed other advisers since the beginning of President Trump's term.

"White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best," said a statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

While the news of Bannon's removal comes after days of intense pressure to remove him from his White House after clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Bannon told the website Circa that he resigned two weeks ago.

The Drudge Report, a supporter of Bannon, said "the populist hero" may return to his job at Breitbart News.

