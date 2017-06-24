UK police: 6 hurt as vehicle crashes into pedestrians

LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested a woman after a car collided with pedestrians outside a Newcastle sports center, injuring six people. Police say the incident is not believed to be terror-related.

Northumbria Police say officers are trying to determine what happened outside Westgate Sports Center in the northern English city of Newcastle on Sunday morning. The ambulance service said three children and three adults were being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The police force said emergency services were at the scene and a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and is in police custody.

British media reported that an event was held at the sports center to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

