Warner Bros. announces 'Wonder Woman' sequel

Actress Gal Gadot attends the world premiere of "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced that they will be making a sequel to "Wonder Woman", which starred Gal Gadot, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con according to CNN Money.

Director Patty Jenkins already knows where the sequel should take place although it's unclear if she will be directing it.

Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly in June 'The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right.'

"Wonder Woman" pulled in over $700 million worldwide and more than $385 million domestically since it premiered and is the highest grossing film directed by a woman.

Ready or not here we come...🤘🏼😏😆 @benaffleck #rayfisher #ezramiller A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Actors Ben Affleck (Batman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Jason Mamoa (Aquaman) also revealed their new trailer for the film "Justice League" , which is due out November 17.

Warner Bros. has not announced a released date for the new "Wonder Woman".

