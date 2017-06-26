White House condemns potential chemical attack by Assad regime

Syrian children ride a makeshift train of wagons in the northern city of Idlib on June 25, 2017, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holidays. / AFP PHOTO / Omar haj kadour (Photo credit should read OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

In a statement Monday night, the White House used strongly worded language to condemn "potential preparations" by the Assad regime for another chemical weapon attack in Syria.

The potential attack would likely result in the "mass murder" of civilians, including children, according to the memo.

The planning identified by the U.S. has been seen before, the White House said.

The regime acted similarly before a chemical attack in April that killed at least 86, including women and children, prompting the U.S. to launch cruise missiles against the country.

The statement contained strong language, threatening action if Assad follows through with the planned attack.

"As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria," the statement said.

"If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price."

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA