Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Germany earlier this month.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump and Putin spoke during a world leaders' dinner at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg.

The two had a formal meeting that lasted more than two hours earlier that day.

It was not immediately clear how long the informal conversation lasted or what was discussed.

According to the Washington Post, the two leaders were alone, except for Putin's official interpreter.

During the July 7 dinner Trump and Putin had been sitting at opposite ends of a long table, CNN reported.

U.S. intelligence officials have accused the Russian government of meddling in the 2016 election to help Trump win.

© 2017 Associated Press