Nearly $500K raised for kids of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson

(Photo: GoFundMe)

(WVEC) -- A GoFundMe campaign, set up in honor of a fallen soldier, has gained traction after comments allegedly made by President Donald Trump to the soldier's widow came to light earlier this week.

Sgt. La David T. Johnson was killed in action by Islamic State-linked militants in Niger. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and two children.

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., said she overheard President Trump tell the Johnson's widow that her husband knew "what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts."

Trump denied that he made the comment in a tweet Wednesday.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

A GoFundMe in Johnson's name was created on October 16. The money raised will go towards a scholarship fund for his children in honor of the fallen hero.

The campaign was created by Myeshia Johnson. She explains that the Sgt. La David T. Johnson scholarship will benefit his children by providing money to their college education.

As of Wednesday night, the campaign has raised $489,559, with a $1 million goal.

People flocked to the trending campaign, donating and leaving kind messages.

"Airborne Brother," wrote Monica Whitman. "I am so sorry for your loss."

"Your pain is America's pain," said Meredith Bolan. "Small token of our thanks and respect to your husband and your family."

Three other Americans and five Nigerien troops were killed in the attack on October 4.

You can donate to the campaign by visiting the GoFundMe page.

