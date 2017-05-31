WWL
Neighbor shatters window, saves 10 from Baton Rouge fire

Kevin Dupuy, WWL 9:41 AM. CDT May 31, 2017

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and nearly a dozen people are homeless after a house fire in Baton Rouge Wednesday, local media reports.

According to WBRZ, the fire started around 7:30 a.m. at a home on East Black Oak Drive in Baton Rouge. Fire officials say 10 people were inside the home at the time.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a water heater.

WBRZ reports that a neighbor had to break a window to wake and rescue the residents.

Read the full story on WBRZ.com

