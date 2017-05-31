Neighbor shatters window, saves 10 from Baton Rouge fire

Image: WBRZ (Photo: Cheryl Stroy)

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and nearly a dozen people are homeless after a house fire in Baton Rouge Wednesday, local media reports.

According to WBRZ, the fire started around 7:30 a.m. at a home on East Black Oak Drive in Baton Rouge. Fire officials say 10 people were inside the home at the time.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a water heater.

WBRZ reports that a neighbor had to break a window to wake and rescue the residents.

BRFD: Ten people, incl. babies sleeping in home. Neighbor busted out window to wake them, get them out. Faulty water heater to blame. — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) May 31, 2017

