New kidnapping charges in Mystikal rape case

A Caddo Parish grand jury issued indictments Tuesday in a rape case involving Louisiana rapper Michael Tyler, better known as Mystikal.

Tyler and Averweone Holman, a Texas rapper who goes by the stage name Lil Hood, were charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping stemming from an alleged Oct. 22 incident at Sam's Town Casino & Hotel in Shreveport. Bail was set at $3 million for each man.

The men were initially charged with first-degree rape.

Tenichia Wafford, a woman accused of calling the victim in an attempt to get her to drop her complaint, was charged with obstruction of justice. Her bail was set at $500,000.

Wafford was initially charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape.

The new charges and increased bail come following requests from both men for bail reductions. The men's bail initially was set at $2 million each, Wafford's at $200,000.





The judge has sealed case records.

The case has attracted wide attention, including from celebrity news websites such as TMZ.com. Tyler is best known for his 2000 hit, “Shake (it Fast),” which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Shreveport police have said the rape occurred in the early-morning hours of Oct. 22. Tyler performed the evening before at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City for the "Legends of Southern Hip-Hop" concert.

All three individuals are scheduled to appear in court early next week. Tyler and Wafford are scheduled to appear Sept. 26, while Holman will appear Sept. 25.

