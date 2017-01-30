New Orleans clergy react to Trump travel ban

New Orleans religious leaders are reacting to President Trump's new travel ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Catholic Archbishop Gregory Aymond said the policy is neither fair, nor charitable.

"It asks the question, how big is our heart, for those going through the right channels, how big is our heart or as the Scripture says 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,'" Aymond said.

Rabbi Alexis Berk at Touro synagogue called the immigration order "prejudiced and unacceptable."

She said to the Jewish community, this is a painful echo of how Jews were treated during the rein of Nazi Germany.

"The fact that we're going through this from a government, that's our own, feels agonizing, outrageous, powerless and really painful," Berk said.

Rabbi Berk also said the enemy refugees are fleeing, is the same enemy we're fighting as a country.

"The Syrian refugees, we have the same enemy," Berk said. "Why are we not rescuing them from the enemy we wish to fight. We are we calling them the enemy."

Catholic Charities in New Orleans has done a lot of work over the years to help resettle refugees in the United States.

Archbishop Aymond said the new immigration policy makes that mission much more difficult.

Aymond admits at least one Syrian family was already refused entry into the country and sent back to Syria.

"We know of someone who has been vetted, and ready to come, a husband and wife and children of 4,3 and 1, and waiting for this for a decade and all of a sudden, they are refused and sent back to their own country," Aymond said. "It doesn't seem fair. It's not just."

"Things that we considered sacred and secure are crumbling and it's basic humanity," Berk said. "We're really wondering how our activism is going to get galvanized. What things need to be lobbied for, what things will end up as lawsuits, what things will end up being expressions of civil disobedience, protests."

Among those who did offer support was the Rev. Franklin Graham, whose aid agency, Samaritan's Purse, works with refugees in Iraq, Greece and other nations. Graham said in a statement that he backed a closer examination of refugees' views on "freedom and liberty" and that Islamic law was incompatible with the Constitution.

The Rev. Robert Jeffress, the leader of First Baptist Dallas and a vocal supporter of Trump, told "Fox & Friends" television show that Trump was "fulfilling his God-given responsibility to protect this country." A few protesters gathered outside his church during services, with one carrying a sign that read, "Love Thy Neighbor."

