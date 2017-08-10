Schools announce closures after S&WB alert

Here is a list of closings in the New Orleans area due to the Sewerage and Water Board's diminished capacity to pump out water.
- Orleans Parish Public Schools and Central Office
- Orleans Catholic Schools
- KIPP Schools
- International High School
- Esperanza Charter School
- ENCORE Academy
- New Beginnings Schools (Lake Area, Pierre Capdau and Nelson Charter)
- ARISE Academy and Mildred Osborne Charter School
- Morris Jeff Community School
- Algiers Charter School Association
- New Orleans College Prep (NOCP)
- Benjamin Franklin High School
- Audubon Charter School
- Inspire Schools
To report a school closure, email pressrelease@wwltv.com to add the school to this list.
