Schools announce closures after S&WB alert

Landrieu warns of flood risk after pumping stations lose power supply

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 8:25 AM. CDT August 10, 2017

Here is a list of closings in the New Orleans area due to the Sewerage and Water Board's diminished capacity to pump out water. 

 

- Orleans Parish Public Schools and Central Office

- Orleans Catholic Schools

- KIPP Schools

- International High School

- Esperanza Charter School

- ENCORE Academy

- New Beginnings Schools (Lake Area, Pierre Capdau and Nelson Charter)

- ARISE Academy and Mildred Osborne Charter School

- Morris Jeff Community School

- Algiers Charter School Association

- New Orleans College Prep (NOCP)

- Benjamin Franklin High School

- Audubon Charter School

- Inspire Schools

 

