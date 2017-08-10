Schools announce closures after S&WB alert

Here is a list of closings in the New Orleans area due to the Sewerage and Water Board's diminished capacity to pump out water.

- Orleans Parish Public Schools and Central Office

- Orleans Catholic Schools

- KIPP Schools

- International High School

- Esperanza Charter School

- ENCORE Academy

- New Beginnings Schools (Lake Area, Pierre Capdau and Nelson Charter)

- ARISE Academy and Mildred Osborne Charter School

- Morris Jeff Community School

- Algiers Charter School Association

- New Orleans College Prep (NOCP)

- Benjamin Franklin High School

- Audubon Charter School

- Inspire Schools

To report a school closure, email pressrelease@wwltv.com to add the school to this list.

© 2017 WWL-TV