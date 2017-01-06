WWL
Close
Weather Alert 40 weather alerts
Close

New Orleans officially kicks off Carnival

City kicks off Carnival

WWL 7:43 PM. CST January 06, 2017

City officials celebrated the beginning of the Carnival season on King's Day in New Orleans. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories