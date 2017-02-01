New Orleans starts 2017 with violent January

Police investigate a triple shooting near Orleans & Claiborne Ave. Friday night. (Photo: Vince Lewis, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS - The 24 Carrot Youth Garden at the corner of North Villere and Music Streets in the St. Roch neighborhood is a sanctuary in a New Orleans community that's seen more than its share of violence so far this year.

"We may not be able to protect each other from the bullets, but we can protect each other with how we treat each other," Garden organizer Diana Turner said.

Fourteen of the 55 shooting incidents in the city in January happened in the 5th Police District which includes St. Roch and the 7th and 9th wards.

Garden volunteer Brennan Hayward talked about the gunfire which often hits too close to home.

"There's been about six murders since September since I've been living on Port Street all from the Bywater area or the Franklin area and it's ridiculous," Hayward said.

Seventy-three people were shot in New Orleans in the last 31 days. That's one person shot approximately every 10 hours. January also saw 22 murders.

That's the city's second highest total for murders in a month in the past five years.

WWL-TV crime analyst Jeff Asher called it a troubling sign, coming on the heels of 2016 when both the number of shootings and killings were up year over year.

"These numbers are abnormally high," Asher said. "They're abnormally high, but they are also kind have been the norm for the last seven or so months."

New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison said his department is utilizing every single resource to identify people who are committing violent crime.

"Victims are not cooperating with us and telling us who did (the crime) and we know that many of these are between people who know one another," Harrison said. "We're always doubling down on our efforts to make sure we follow every single lead. What we need is more leads to come in."

Back in the 24 Carrot Garden, young people are learning you get back what you put in. With that in mind, volunteer Otis Addison said everyone must play a role in stopping the violence.

"If more people did that we would have like a better city, better neighborhood, keep the kids out of trouble, Addison said.

The two most violent ZIP codes in New Orleans in January included 70117 in the St. Claude-St. Roch corridor with 18 shootings and 70126 in New Orleans East with 14 shootings.

