New Roads clerk arrested for allegedly stealing traffic ticket payments

A New Roads city employee was arrested for allegedly stealing traffic ticket payments and other payments to the city, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office.

Willie Woods, 28, was the accounts clerk for the city of New Roads and allegedly participated in a six-month scheme where he stole more than $6,000 from the collection of traffic tickets and $2,550 from the collection of rental fees and deposits for the Civic Center.

He also used the public computer to adjust the payment transactions by voiding them, the attorney general’s office says. Even though payments were marked as “paid,” no money was collected, indicating that Woods allegedly would mark the fees as paid, void the transactions to the city and then keep the money.

Woods was arrested and charged with felony theft, malfeasance in office and computer fraud. He was arrested by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation following a criminal investigation into a possible internal theft of the City of New Roads’ funds.

