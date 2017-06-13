Newly Elected Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte Sentenced for Assault
The special election for Montana's house seat was one of the most talked about races in the country and now, the winner will have to complete 40-hours of community service. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WWLTV 12:57 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Parents say U.S. student released from North Korea…Jun 13, 2017, 8:39 a.m.
-
City to respond to New Orleans East secession proposalJun 13, 2017, 7:29 a.m.
-
Police investigating deadly double shooting on Chef MenteurJun 13, 2017, 4:18 a.m.