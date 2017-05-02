(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

Alabama football coach Nick Saban will be paid $11.125 million this season under a three-year contract extension that includes a $4 million signing bonus approved Tuesday by the university board of trustees’ compensation committee.

Altogether, the eight-year deal running through 2025 is scheduled to pay Saban $65 million.

It was the first time the school had altered Saban’s agreement since 2014, when an amendment gave Saban an eight-year contract that pays him just over $6.9 million each season.

At that time the deal made Saban the nation’s highest paid public school football coach. Since then he has been surpassed by Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, who is set to make $7 million this season and $7.5 million for the 2018 season. (Harbaugh made $9 million for the 2016 season, but that was because he drew an extra $2 million deferred compensation payment.)

Among all public school athletic coaches, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari made just over $7.1 million this past season. He is set to make $7.45 million in 2017-18 and with two years will be making $8.05 million each season.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved