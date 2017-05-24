No hike in minimum wage in La. after bill dies in committee

Getty Images / Stockphoto

BATON ROUGE — Minimum wage workers in Louisiana won't get a raise after a Senate committee killed a bill here Wednesday to bump up the lowest paid employees in the state.

Senate Bill 153 by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, would have created a state minimum wage of $8 an hour next year and raise it to $8.50 in 2019, supplanting the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

Carter opened the debate with a passionate plea, asking his colleague on the Senate Finance Committee to "dig deep into their souls."

"I'm asking for the tiniest sliver of an increase to send a message to the people of Louisiana that we want to help you," Carter said. "We feel your pain."

But the committee voted 7-3 to kill Carter's bill, which had been part Gov. John Bel Edwards' agenda.

"We talk a lot about family values in Louisiana, but when the legislature had the opportunity to actively value families, it failed," Edwards said in a statement. "An overwhelming number of people in Louisiana support raising the minimum wage, and we will continue to work to lift them up until the Legislature agrees.”

Opponents said raising the minimum wage would suppress economic growth, which is already anemic in Louisiana.

"The problem isn't the minimum wage, but that we have no economic growth," said Sen. Conrad Appel, R-Metairie. "We don't have any jobs. Instead of focusing on increasing the minimum wage and possibly driving jobs away we should be focused on fixing our economy."

It was a theme echoed by other members who opposed the bill like Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell.

"Anything we tried to mandate as far as the minimum wage would be counterproductive to the economy," Hewitt said.

Jan Moller of the Louisiana Budget Project was among those who testified in favor of the bill.

"This bill addresses Louisiana's most serious problem, which is poverty," Moller said. "The best way to help is to give people a raise."

Moller and others previously noted an LSU survey that showed 76 percent of Louisianians support raising the minimum wage to $8.50.

That led Sen. Greg Tarver, D-Shreveport, to offer an amendment to place the issue on the ballot, but Louisiana law doesn't permit such referendums.

"It's hard to believe we don't want to pay our people right," said Tarver, who owns a funeral home and other businesses. "If you take care of your employees they'll take care of you.

"Let's help the little man. We always help the big boys."

But business advocates like the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the National Federation of Independent Businesses opposed the bill, arguing it would harm the economy and reduce jobs.

