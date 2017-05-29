NOFD battles a two-alarm fire in Freret neighborhood

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: ysbrandcosijn, This content is subject to copyright.)

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Sunday night in the Freret neighborhood.

The fire started around 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of Robert Street, according to NOFD.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from a one-story wood-framed home.

Due to the progression of the fire and the close proximity on both sides of the house, firefighters called a second alarm. A total of fifteen NOFD units, carrying forty-six firefighters responded the to fire.



NOFD said the residents were not home during the time of the fire, but one dog was found dead during a secondary sweep.

The fire was placed under control at 11:30 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 WWL-TV