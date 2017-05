Fire Truck (Photo: MRaust)

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Fired Department is responding to a fire in the HVAC system at the Riverwalk Outlet Mall. A two-alarm fire was dispatched.

There is no report on injuries or damage at this time.

According to a reporter, the scene was clear of fire when she arrived around 8 a.m.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 WWL-TV