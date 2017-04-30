NEW ORLEANS -- A dead man was found in a storm drain in the 7th Ward Sunday, according to police.

The man's body was found in the 1700 block of Allen Street.

Once the body is removed, the coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

There is no additional information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that could help solve this crime, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

