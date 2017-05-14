Man on dirt bike killed in wreck on St. Claude Avenue

NEW ORLEANS -- A man driving a dirt bike Sunday night on St. Claude Avenue has died after running a red light and crashing into another car, police say.

According to NOPD, the wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Alvar Street.

Police said the man on the dirt bike was speeding down St. Claude Avenue, towards Alvar Street, when he ran a red light. A white Dodge car traveling on Alvar Street had the green light and hit the dirt bike in the intersection.

Police said the man on the dirt bike was not wearing any protective gear and was thrown from the bike onto the neutral ground. He was brought to an area hospital where police said the man later died.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured in the wreck.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 658-6215 with any information regarding this incident.

© 2017 WWL-TV