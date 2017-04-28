NOPD: Have you seen Joseph Consonery?

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 22-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week and a half.

22-year-old Joseph Consonery was last seen on April 17 at around 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Touro Street.

According to police, he left his girlfriend's house that night to go to an unknown location, but he never returned.

Consonery's mother said she has been unable to reach him by calling his cell phone.

There is no additional information at this time.

If you have any information regarding Joseph Consonery's whereabouts, call Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

