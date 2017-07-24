NOPD officer shot while working neighborhood watch detail in Uptown

Police investigate the shooting of an NOPD officer Monday, July 24, 2017, at Camp and Jefferson streets. (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for the gunman who wounded an officer during a drive-by shooting early Monday in Uptown.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said the officer, who has not been identified, was working a private, off-duty neighborhood watch detail when he was struck in the leg.

Police said the officer, who was dressed in his uniform, was on patrol in his private vehicle when a light-colored SUV sped up behind him about 1:15 a.m.

The officer pulled over near Jefferson Avenue and Camp Street, and the SUV slowed down. At that point, someone inside the SUV opened fired on the officer’s car, striking him once..

The officer was in good condition at University Medical Center, Harrison said.

It did not appear the officer returned fire, Harrison said.

"There are more questions we have to ask, information we need to get," Harrison said. "We have protocols we are going to follow to ascertain and confirm all the answers to those questions."

Police are looking for this SUV in connection with an officer-involved shooting. (Photo: New Orleans Police Department)

Anyone with information about this shooting or the vehicle is asked to contact 2nd District detectives at (504) 658-6020.

