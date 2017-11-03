WWL
Close

Suspicious activity causes north fence at WH to close; suspect in custody

WUSA 9:28 AM. CDT November 03, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The north fence line at the White House is currently closed due to suspicious activity, US Secret Service tweeted Friday morning. 

Authorities said they have a suspect in custody. Lafayette Park and north fence line along Pennsylvania Ave. remain closed.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories