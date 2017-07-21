North shore woman found in burned home died of gunshot wound, autopsy finds

ST. TAMMANY PARISH -- The wife of a St. Tammany Parish fire chief whose body was found inside a Lacombe-area home that burned did not die from the fire, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Instead, an autopsy found Nanette Krentel died of a gunshot wound, said Deputy Meredith Timberlake, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. July 14 at Krentel’s home in the 29500 block of Philip Smith Road. Her body was found badly burned inside the house.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, while other agencies, including the state fire marshal, are investigating the fire.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this tragic time,” Sheriff Randy Smith said, “and I want to reassure them that we are diligently working on this case and our detectives will continue to work until we have all of the answers.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Daniel Buckner at (985) 898-2338.

