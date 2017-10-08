NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Rifle Association is opposing a ban on "bump stocks" like the device used by the Las Vegas gunman to turn semi-automatic weapons into rapid-fire guns, stressing its support for more limited regulations.



The powerful lobby last week surprised many gun control advocates by embracing possible restrictions on the bump stock devices in the wake of the shootings that killed more than 50 people and injured 500, prompting bipartisan support in Congress for regulating or banning bump stocks.



But on Sunday, the NRA drew a line on an outright ban. Chris Cox, the NRA's chief lobbyist, said it was the responsibility of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives - not Congress - to regulate the sale of bump stocks.

© 2017 Associated Press