Nungesser begs to Trump save N.O. Confederate monuments

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is beseeching the President of the United States of America to stop the City of New Orleans whose government voted to take monuments of Confederate generals.

"I implore you to utilize the powers bestowed upon the Office of the President in the Antiquities Act, passed by Congress in 1906, which granted you the authority to declare by public proclamation, historic and prehistoric structures and other objects of historic significance as national monuments," Nungesser wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump.

Nungesser tried to make a connection with Trump's recent speech in Nashville and the president's adoration of Andrew Jackson. He claimed that Mayor Mitch Landrieu wanted proposals for how much it would cost to remove that statue from in front St. Louis Cathedral, adding, "Ultimately, he chose not act against the monument of General Jackson at this time but has made it clear that Jackson will be next," Nungesser wrote.

This despite Landrieu the fact has introduced no legislation to remove the Jackson statue, like he did with statues for Generals Robert E. Lee, P.G.T. Beauregard and Jefferson Davis. Landrieu also included the Liberty Place monument, which was erected to honor pro-Confederate forces led by a white supremacist militia who attacked killed federal police officers in an effort to overthrow the Reconstruction-led government.

Nungesser omitted any mention of Liberty Place in the letter, and he had scant mention of Davis, who was president of the Confederacy, choosing instead to focus only Lee and Beauregard.

After months of debate, the City Council voted 6-1 to remove the monuments. The groups trying to save the monuments have suffered continual and repeated defeats -- several judges, state and federal, have shot down their appeals to save Robert E. Lee and the rest and several attempts in the state legislature have been routed on the political battlefield.

Now, Nungesser is appealing to the highest office. "These monuments serve as a visible reminder of the struggle our nation faced as families fought families, generals served under another flag and the union was fragmented for a brief time," he wrote.

