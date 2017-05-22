Nungesser meeting with Landrieu today about future of monuments

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- There will be a lot of talk Monday about the future of the now removed confederate monuments in New Orleans.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is expected to meet with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to talk about finding a permanent home for the statues.

We spoke with Nungesser over the phone and he said he originally didn't want to see the statutes come down here in the city, which is why he asked he President Trump to protect the monuments.

Nungesser says Mayor Landrieu spoke publicly about giving the monuments to him.

The city is coming up with a process to go through offers for the Liberty Place, Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee monuments.

The City Park Improvement Association is still working out ownership issues for the P.G.T. Beauregard monument.

The selection process would require public bids only, and nonprofit and public entities can only submit their request. They must be displayed in historical context and cannot be displayed outdoors on public property in Orleans Parish.

Nungesser said he doesn't want to get into a bidding war for the monuments, but says he plans to make sure that if he does get the monuments, they will be displayed in historical context.



© 2017 WWL-TV