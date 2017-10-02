Nurse, singer recount time in Las Vegas during shooting

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Thanks to many of our viewers, we've learned there are some Kentuckiana natives that either were or still are in Las Vegas.

From a southern Indiana nurse called into action to help save victims to a local country music singer looking for a weekend getaway.

This is a time many will never forget.

"It was about a three-hour long ordeal of people just constantly coming in," Dean Harris tells WHAS11.

When thousands ran away from the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Clark County, Ind. native Dean Harris had no idea Monday would be one of the biggest nights of his life.

"Eventually, we were running out of beds. At one point, I saw somebody bring in a couple of victims in the back of his pickup truck," Harris said.

Dean Harris is a traveling nurse based at a hospital in Nevada. He is a Kentuckiana native who described how he and other hospital staff responded to help the victims of the mass shooting at the Las Vegas strip.

Harris is a travel nurse, stationed at University Medical Center in Vegas, working in the trauma center. He says the hospital was inundated with hundreds of victims.

"Myself, some other nurses, and a doctor were out there throwing gauze and tape on people and cutting off clothes just trying to figure out where the wound was, how bad it was, and where they needed to go," Harris said.

"This show was held in a parking lot right outside Mandalay Bay and from my picture you could see the stage but it was just in a fenced in parking lot so when things are fenced in..where do you go? It's hard to climb the fence, you've got 22 thousand people trampling over you," says J.D Shelburne.

Kentucky native and country musician JD Shelbourne (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

The Taylorsville, Ky. native and Country singer left Vegas just hours ahead of the chaos. He says he's beyond shaken to hear that the shooting happened while Jason Aldean was on stage since Shelburne also performs at outdoor festivals.

"The video is just horrifying and to know that, that can happen anywhere, it just blows my mind that the world is in this kind of shape," Shelburne states.

For Harris, this is his calling and he says he was in the right place at the right time.

"There's no place I would have rather been. I got into this profession to help people and to save lives, and I'm thankful that I was able to be there and I was able to help."

Harris is actually gearing up for his Monday night shift. He will again be in the trauma center. Shelburne is safe with his wife in Nashville.

© 2017 WHAS-TV