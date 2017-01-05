One dead, one injured in St. Roch double shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one man injured.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of N. Dorgenois and Felicians streets, police say.

Both men were taken to the hospital where one of them later died.

The condition of the second man is unknown at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ccrimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

This is a developing story.

