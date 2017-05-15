One dead, one injured in West Bank triple shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- One person is dead after a triple shooting on the West Bank Monday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Timber Crust Drive.

Police said one person died at the scene of the shooting. The other victim was brought to an area hospital from the scene, but there is no word on their condition. Police said a third victim was brought to the hospital by private conveyance.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

