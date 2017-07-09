One killed, one injured in 7th Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- One man was killed and another wounded during a shooting late Sunday in the 7th Ward.
The first call came about 10:25 p.m. as a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of North Johnson Street. Meanwhile, other officers were flagged down a few minutes later by someone at North Galvez Street and St. Bernard Avenue and found the victims inside a car parked outside a fast-food restaurant.
The passenger was pronounced dead, and the driver was rushed to the hospital, police said.
Detectives did not immediately identify a suspect or motive.
Anyone with information about this killing is asked to call homicide Detective Theo Kent at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
