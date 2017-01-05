One lane of Jackson Avenue to close for two weeks

NEW ORLEANS -- Beginning January 4, one lane of Jackson Avenue between St. Charles and S. Claiborne avenues will be closed while new asphalt is laid on the roadway.

The alternating closures will last about two weeks, according to the City Department of Public Works.

From January 4 until Monday, January 9, river-bound traffic on Jackson Avenue will be detoured to Carondelet Street.

Then from Tuesday January 10 through Monday January 16, lake-bound traffic on Jackson Avenue will be detoured to St. Charles Avenue.

The contractor involved with the project is Hard Rock Construction, LLC. The project will include removing and replacing the top three inches of asphalt pavement.

Crews will be working from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work on the weekends is not expected although inclement weather may alter the schedule.

For more information about this project, or to sign up for regular e-mail status updates, contact Kristen Kendrick at krkendrick@nola.gov or (504) 658-8483.

(© 2017 WWL)