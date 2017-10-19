Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children'
As part of Operation Cross Country XI, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers and Victim Specialist Anne Darr describe the primary role of the FBI's national multi-agency initiative-to recover children who are being trafficked.
