OPINION: Clancy looks at the Confederate Monument protests

Supporters of local Confederate monuments are taking City Hall back to court tomorrow in what could be their final stand on behalf of the monuments.

In this week’s Commentary, Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos discusses the recent protests for and against the monuments.

The First Amendment is a beautiful thing. Among other things, it protects freedom of speech and of assembly. But the First Amendment is not absolute.

Which brings me to the Confederate monument protests. Recently, folks on both sides of this issue crossed the line. Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who wants to take down the monuments, insulted local businessman Frank Stewart for supporting pro-monument efforts. The mayor later apologized.

Over the weekend, some monument supporters — most of them out-of-towners — were arrested for fighting. The folks who showed true restraint at the protests were New Orleans cops.

Most of the rest of us chose to say nothing at all, or to assemble at Jazz Fest. The First Amendment protects those rights, too.



