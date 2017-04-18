Orleans residents have until June 30 to file taxes

US tax form 1040 Thinkstock (Photo: Piotr Adamowicz)

NEW ORLEANS — Residents impacted by severe storms and tornados on February 7, 2017 may be eligible for an extension to file 2016 taxes.

People who live or have businesses in Livingston and Orleans parishes may qualify for tax relief due to a disaster declaration made by the President of the United States.

The declaration allows the IRS to postpone certain deadlines for taxpayers who live or have businesses in the disaster area. Deadlines that fall on or after February 7, 2017 and before June 30, 2017 are granted additional time to file through June 30, 2017.

This includes 2016 income tax returns due April 18, 2017 as well as April 18 deadlines for making quarterly estimated tax payments.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS, the taxpayer should call the phone number listed on the notice.

Affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area must call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

For more information, visit https://www.irs.gov/uac/tax-relief-for-victims-of-severe-storms-tornadoes-and-straightline-winds-in-louisiana.

