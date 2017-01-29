Outage grounds Delta flights

An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. (Photo: George Marincel, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Around 6 p.m. CST Sunday, social media lit up with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."

In a statement, Delta says its teams "are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience."

Delta teams are working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays. Flights in the air remain unaffected. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience and will provide updates as they become available on https://t.co/QS4ugj8hOa. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

@Delta why is the baggage line so backed up this evening at @mspairport pic.twitter.com/tvSQ1LDDGF — Ben Krouse-Gagne (@krousega) January 29, 2017

