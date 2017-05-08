'Ozone Action Day' in effect through Tuesday for Orleans, surrounding parishes

NEW ORLEANS -- Today is an Ozone Action Day for the New Orleans area. This is issued by the Louisiana DEQ when there is little to no atmospheric mixing, or winds that can mix all of the air particles in the air. This allows pollutants to accumulate and that will lead to Moderate to High Air Quality Levels. The AQI Level for New Orleans today is Code Orange – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. If you have respiratory problems please limit your time outdoors today.

DEQ is forecasting an Ozone Action Day for Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. John, St. Tammany, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes. The weather conditions will be favorable for the formation of ozone.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.

Here are some voluntary measures residents can taken to help reduce the formation of ozone:

• Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight.

• Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment and off road vehicles after 6 p.m.

• Postpone chores that use oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame.

• If you barbeque, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid.

• Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch

• Conserve Energy in your home



More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov. For questions, please call (225) 219-3489 (weekdays).

© 2017 WWL-TV