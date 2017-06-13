Parents Are Upset a Serial Killer is Volunteering at an Elementary School
Convicted serial killer Karla Homolka has been volunteering at Greaves Adventist Academy in Montreal. And the news is not sitting well with people on social media. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WWLTV 8:13 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Day of heavy drinking, 'horse-playing' ends in man's deathJun 13, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Police, witnesses say riders on ATV, dirt bikes were…Jun 13, 2017, 8:02 p.m.
-
Woman sues Boomtown Casino over bat biteJun 13, 2017, 6:08 p.m.