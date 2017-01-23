Parking enforcement officers now checking brake tags

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans parking enforcement officers will now begin scanning parked cars for expired brake tags, according to a report from the New Orleans Advocate.

The quietly-made decision by the city could indicate an offer to help NOPD's diminished police force when it comes to ticketing drivers for the violation.

The practice is not new, however. Prior to Hurricane Katrina, parking enforcement officers were given jurisdiction to ticket for expired vehicle inspection certificates, and according to the Advocate, that practice was always expected to be revived.

The growing deficit at New Orleans Traffic Court is not new. The court is facing a growing debt that reached $2.1 billion last August, according to an independent audit.

Data obtained by The New Orleans Advocate shows a 55 percent drop in the size of the NOPD’s Traffic Division over the past eight years which leaves Traffic Court and other agencies that rely on ticket revenue hit hardest by the shrunken force and the shift in focus toward violent crime.

The move doesn’t appear to have generated much revenue thus far. Of the more than 320,000 citations issued by parking control officers — also known as meter maids —in 2016, only 14 were for invalid brake tags, Landrieu press secretary Erin Burns said.

Police in previous years have written far higher numbers of tickets for invalid inspection stickers, more commonly known as brake tags. Roughly 5,000 were written by police in 2015, generating about $776,485 that year.

Further, while drivers pulled over by police are charged $202.50 for an invalid tag, which is considered in that instance to be a moving violation, the owners of parked cars cited for the same reason pay just $30 for the initial fine.

