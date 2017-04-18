Pedestrian killed by drunk driver in Terrebonne Parish

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

TERREBONNE PARISH -- One man is dead and another has been charged with vehicular homicide in Terrebonne Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, 62-year-old Albert Williams Jr. of Montegut was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber headed south on LA 24 when he veered onto the shoulder and hit Bryan Acosta, 43, of Houma, La. shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, April 17 near Clendenning Road.

Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office arrived and pronounced Acosta dead at the scene.

A breath test indicated Williams was over the legal limit for alcohol and was charged with vehicular homicide and improper lane usage, deputies said.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

