Pedestrian killed by drunk driver in Terrebonne Parish

WWL 8:40 AM. CDT April 18, 2017

TERREBONNE PARISH -- One man is dead and another has been charged with vehicular homicide in Terrebonne Parish. 

According to Louisiana State Police, 62-year-old Albert Williams Jr. of Montegut was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber headed south on LA 24 when he veered onto the shoulder and hit Bryan Acosta, 43, of Houma, La. shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, April 17 near Clendenning Road.  

Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office arrived and pronounced Acosta dead at the scene. 

A breath test indicated Williams was over the legal limit for alcohol and was charged with vehicular homicide and improper lane usage, deputies said. 

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation. 

