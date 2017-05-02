WWL
PGT Beauregard statue vandalized overnight

The P. G. T. Beauregard statue in Mid City was vandalized Monday night with signs and red paint. This statue is one of four monuments slated by the City to be removed.

NEW ORLEANS -- Overnight, the P. G. T. Beauregard monument in Mid City was vandalized with red paint and a hand-painted banner was tied to the statue.

It is unclear when the vandalism occurred but by 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, the banner and most of the paint had been removed. 

This monument is one of four slated by the City of New Orleans to come down. 

