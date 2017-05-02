PGT Beauregard statue vandalized overnight

NEW ORLEANS -- Overnight, the P. G. T. Beauregard monument in Mid City was vandalized with red paint and a hand-painted banner was tied to the statue.

Photo: Mark Cvitanovic

It is unclear when the vandalism occurred but by 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, the banner and most of the paint had been removed.

This monument is one of four slated by the City of New Orleans to come down.

Photos | PGT Beauregard statue vandalized

© 2017 WWL-TV