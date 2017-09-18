Phi Delta Theta's history of hazing and violence

ATLANTA - A fraternity is at the center of a hazing investigation at Louisiana State University following the death of an Atlanta teenager.

Freshman Maxwell Gruver, 18, was from Roswell, Ga. He died last week after leaving the Phi Delta Theta house on campus. A preliminary autopsy did not list a cause of death but shows his blood alcohol level was highly elevated.

He also had THC in his system - that's the chemical found in marijuana.

All greek activities have been suspended at LSU.

This fraternity has a history of suspensions across the country. Phi Delta Theta's national organization has an alcohol-free housing and anti-hazing policy but according to NBC news, dozens of chapters have been disciplined for breaking those rules since 2000 -- including one in Atlanta.

Emory University's chapter was suspended for four years in 2013 because of hazing. The case allegedly involved a fight club, forced feeding and alcohol. Phi Delta Theta is back on campus this fall, according to the Emory student newspaper.

Hazing allegations have hit other chapters across the country - including the University of Central Florida, Middle Tennessee State University and M.I.T. where an animal-house-style party made news just a few weeks ago.

The CEO of the national organization says Phi Delta Theta's goal is to create a culture of responsibility.

He's promising a "deep dive to look at programs and policies to keep members safe."

