Photo of traffic camera car with parking ticket goes viral

WWLTV.com , WWL 10:04 AM. CST January 17, 2017

Last week, the city of New Orleans began deploying traffic cameras attached to mobile units throughout Orleans Parish. 

Over the weekend, one of those mobile units was spotted near the Lakefront. 

Melvin N. Cade shared a photo of the mobile unit, parked on the sidewalk, that also had a bright orange parking ticket on its dashboard. The photo was posted to Cade's Facebook page around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, January 15. 

